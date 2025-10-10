Integrity Rotational Molding Celebrates Ribbon Cutting In Plainfield, Indiana State Leaders To Attend

EINPresswire/ -- Integrity Rotational Molding , LLC will mark a major milestone in its growth with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Plainfield headquarters. Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor, Micah Beckwith, and State Senator, R. Michael Young, are attending, as well as the Hendricks County Work Release Department. The ceremony is in recognition of Integrity’s continued investment in advanced manufacturing jobs and capacity in Hendricks County. The Plainfield Chamber of Commerce is orchestrating the ribbon-cutting.

The event also celebrates the launch of Integrity Commercial Products, a dedicated division offering a re-engineered line of rotationally molded janitorial and foodservice equipment—including trash receptacles, dome-top lids, tilt trucks, dunnage racks, and ice caddies—built for higher durability, better ergonomics, and U.S.-made supply reliability.

The ribbon cutting caps a year of acceleration at Integrity, including the installation of a Ferry RS-220E for high-output, multi-cavity production and the launch of Phase One in a planned 22,000-sq.-ft. facilities expansion coordinated with local officials.

“Today is about momentum—ours and Indiana’s,” said Terry Stemple, Owner/CEO of Integrity Rotational Molding. “We’re expanding smartly so we can serve more customers with speed, quality, and dependable U.S. supply, while creating great manufacturing careers right here in Plainfield.”

Integrity’s multi-year plan outlines Phase Two growth that includes a 250,000-sq.-ft. warehouse, enhanced building-to-building logistics, and room for additional rotational molding machines—positioning the company to transition from a small-business footprint to a mid-sized manufacturer targeting $25–30 million in annual revenue. Recent internal investments—such as upgraded employee amenities and benefits—underscore the company’s “family-business” culture as it scales.

The company’s capacity expansion supports strong demand in both custom molding and Integrity’s own branded lines. In late 2023, Integrity acquired a legacy commercial product line and has since re-engineered, re-tooled, and rebranded it as Integrity Commercial Products, featuring rotationally molded janitorial and foodservice equipment such as trash receptacles, dome-top lids, tilt trucks, dunnage racks, and ice caddies—with updated ergonomics and production methods for higher output and lower unit cost.

Event Details

What: Ribbon Cutting & Facility Tour

When: October 28, 2025 11 AM to 1 PM

Where: Integrity Rotational Molding, LLC, 701 Carr Road, Plainfield, IN 46168

Who: Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor, Micah Beckwith and State Senator, R. Michael Young, are attending, as well as the Hendricks County Work Release Department, Integrity leadership and employees, community and industry guests.

Photo and interview opportunities will be available on site. Members of the media are invited to attend and should check in at the main entrance upon arrival.

For additional information, please visit or integritycommercialproducts

Background

Integrity Rotational Molding is a plastic manufacturing company founded in 2001 utilizing the rotational molding process which provides our customers with extremely durable, stress-free, and lightweight parts. Integrity is a custom shop catering to over 47 customers located in the USA, Canada, Germany, and Ireland, producing more than 184 different parts in the agricultural, automotive, waste disposal, advertising, shipping, and safety industries.

Terry Stemple, Owner/CEO

Integrity Rotational Molding, LLC

701 Carr Road

Plainfield, IN 46168

Phone 317.837.1101 | Fax 317.837.1982