Investornewsbreaks C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) Closes $2 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) C3is (NASDAQ: CISS) , a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and tanker seaborne transportation services, announced the closing of its registered direct offering with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 800,000 shares of common stock at $2.50 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $2 million. The transaction closed Oct. 9, 2025. C3is plans to use the net proceeds, together with existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering, with Goodwin Procter LLP serving as U.S. counsel to the company and Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. serving as U.S. counsel to Aegis.

To view the full press release, visit

About C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns four vessels, three handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt) and an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 115,800 dwt, resulting with a fleet total capacity of 213,464 dwt. C3is Inc.'s shares of Common Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol“CISS.”

For more information, visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN