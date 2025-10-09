Investornewsbreaks C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) Closes $2 Million Registered Direct Offering
To view the full press release, visit
About C3is Inc.
C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns four vessels, three handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt) and an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 115,800 dwt, resulting with a fleet total capacity of 213,464 dwt. C3is Inc.'s shares of Common Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol“CISS.”
For more information, visit
