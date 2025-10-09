DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Strategic Retail Partners Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Strategic Retail Partners (“SRP”). SRP learned of a data breach on or about February 6, 2025.

About Strategic Retail Partners

Strategic Retail Partners delivers comprehensive merchandising and supply solutions for retail businesses, specializing in product sourcing, delivery, and category management.

What happened?

On or about February 6, 2025, SRP noticed suspicious activity on its computer network. They launched an investigation, which revealed that unauthorized access occurred between February 3, 2025, and February 6, 2025. During this time, certain files were accessed and/or copied without permission. The compromised data may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, state identification numbers, and financial account information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning SRP, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the SRP data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

