DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Strategic Retail Partners Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE .
About Strategic Retail Partners
Strategic Retail Partners delivers comprehensive merchandising and supply solutions for retail businesses, specializing in product sourcing, delivery, and category management.
What happened?
On or about February 6, 2025, SRP noticed suspicious activity on its computer network. They launched an investigation, which revealed that unauthorized access occurred between February 3, 2025, and February 6, 2025. During this time, certain files were accessed and/or copied without permission. The compromised data may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, state identification numbers, and financial account information.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning SRP, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the SRP data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: ...
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment