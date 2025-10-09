Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Set To Buy Less Russian Oil, More US Crude In Coming Months, Claims Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

2025-10-09 09:00:29
(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'Soon we are going to see rebalancing where India buys less Russian oil,' says US Treasury Secretary, as reported by Reuters.

He added,“India is going to start rebalancing over the next few weeks and months in favour of US oil.”

(This is breaking news)

