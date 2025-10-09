Coil Coatings Market Research Report: Sales, Volume, Revenue And Players Analysis 2025 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Coil Coatings industry continues to witness strong growth driven by expanding construction, automotive, and appliance sectors. Companies like AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, and BASF lead the market with advanced coating technologies focused on sustainability, durability, and aesthetics, supporting evolving industrial and architectural demands.

The coil coatings market is estimated to grow from USD 4.72 billion in 2025 to USD 5.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. This market research report provides access to critical information such as coil coatings market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. Coil coatings are experiencing high demand due to their crucial contribution to improved durability, corrosion resistance, and appearance, as well as meeting strict environmental and performance requirements across sectors. Such coatings are extensively applied across building & construction, appliances, automotive & transportation, and HVAC uses to deliver increased protection against weathering, abrasion, and chemical exposure.

Download PDF Brochure:

Moreover, to ensure the preservation of product life and reduce maintenance costs, coil coatings have a positive effect on performance and improve energy efficiency in end-use applications. Further, increased awareness of sustainability concerns, regulatory mandates for environmentally friendly solutions, and the increased use of lightweight materials in innovative product designs are driving the adoption of next-generation coil coating technologies. In response, manufacturers increasingly are emphasizing low-VOC, chromate-free, and environmentally responsible formulations, setting the coil coatings market for long-term growth.

Polyester is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global coil coatings market during the forecast period

The polyester segment is forecast to achieve the highest growth rate in the global coil coatings market due to its cost-saving, durability, and versatility to suit a wide range of end-use industries, such as construction, appliances, and automobiles. Its balance between performance and price makes it the favored option for high-volume usage, and thus it is the market's prime growth driver in the forecast period. Increased energy-efficient building demand and greater use of resin in consumer products further support its uptake, while ongoing improvements in resin formulations are improving weather resistance and color retention, and thus widening its scope of application.

Aluminum was the second-largest application of the global coil coatings market, in terms of value, in 2024

Aluminum was the second-largest application segment in the global market for coil coatings in 2024, backed by its extensive application in building facades, roofing, transportation, and consumer products. Its lighter weight, corrosion resistance, and capability to provide premium aesthetics position it as a viable substitute for coated steel, fueling consistent demand in both the construction and industrial markets. Increasing investments in infrastructure, rising uptake in green building solutions, and mounting demand for high-performance, durable finishes are also driving the segment's growth.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

Europe was the third-largest region in the global coil coatings market in terms of value in 2024

Europe accounted for the third-largest share in the coil coatings market, in terms of value, in 2024. This dominance is fueled by its well-established construction, automotive, appliance, and other sectors. The demand for high-performance and environmentally friendly coatings, along with stringent environmental laws and energy-efficiency mandates, remains instrumental in driving the market forward. Moreover, increased investment in infrastructure updates and the region's emphasis on environmentally friendly, low-VOC formulations also solidify Europe's presence in the international market.

Coil Coatings Market Companies

The key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Beckers Group (Germany), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), KCC Corporation (South Korea), JSW Paints (India), and Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a diversified chemical company that operates through two business segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The company offers coil coatings through its Performance Coatings business segment to cater to building & construction, appliances, automotive, and other industries. The company's well-known coil coatings brands include FLEXTEC, FIDURA, CERAM-A-STAR, TRINAR, and POLYDURE. Akzo Nobel N.V. has a wide global presence. It has a strong customer base in more than 150 countries across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In August 2024, Akzo Nobel N.V. introduced the FIDURA coil coating system for the construction sector, offering high durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic flexibility for applications such as roofs, facades, garage doors, and shutters. Available in Essential, Advanced, and Premium tiers, it enables tailored performance to project needs while aligning with AkzoNobel's sustainability goals.

Inquire Before Buying:

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials. The company operates in three business segments: Global Architectural Coatings, Performance Coatings, and Industrial Coatings. The company offers coil coatings through its industrial coatings segment, featuring product lines such as Duraform, Duranar, Durastar, and DuraNext. Positioned within a comprehensive portfolio serving building & construction, appliances, transportation, and general industrial markets, these coatings deliver superior durability, aesthetics, and corrosion resistance. PPG Industries, Inc. has a strong market presence with 156 manufacturing facilities in many countries across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In May 2025, the company launched the DuraNEXT line of energy-curable coil coatings, including EB- and UV-curable backers, primers, basecoats, and clearcoats. These coatings cure instantly at ambient temperatures, eliminating the need for thermal ovens and solvents, which reduces energy use, water consumption, CO2 emissions, and VOC output.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.