Elizabeth Nethery

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-09 07:06:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral research fellow, University of British Columbia
I am currently a postdoctoral researcher at UBC in the faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences where I conduct reproductive health research and explore how changes in health care policy and practice impact health outcomes in this context.

  • –present Postdoctoral research fellow, University of British Columbia
  • 2023 University of British Columbia, PhD

