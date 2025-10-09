Space42 Ships First UAE-Integrated And Tested Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellites To Expand Its Foresight Constellation

Foresight-3, Foresight-4, and Foresight-5 will expand Space42's Earth Observation Foresight Constellation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October, 2025: Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has successfully shipped three Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, Foresight-3, Foresight-4, and Foresight-5, from its Space42 Space Systems facility in Abu Dhabi to the United States. The SAR satellites were manufactured in partnership with ICEYE, the global leader in SAR satellite operations.

The milestone marks the first time advanced SAR satellites have completed critical integration and testing activities in the UAE within the Space42 AIT (Assembly, Integration, and Testing) facility. It advances sovereign resilience and accelerates progress toward the UAE's National Space Strategy 2030. Anchored in Space42's strategy of becoming the preferred partner for premium geospatial data, this program reaffirms the UAE's leadership in Earth Observation, geospatial intelligence, satellite innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

Khalid Al Awadhi, SVP Earth Observation Systems, Space42, said:“This is a proud moment for Space42 and the UAE. For the first time, satellites equipped with cutting-edge SAR technology have been tested in the UAE. This reflects how far we have come: from reliance on imported technology to building advanced platforms with our global partners. These satellites will expand our Foresight Constellation, deepen our sovereign capability, and reaffirm the UAE's leadership in the next generation of AI-powered Space Technology.”

Expanding the Foresight Constellation:

Foresight-3, -4, and -5 will join Space42's EO Foresight Constellation, delivering persistent, all-weather imagery at 25-centimetre resolution with global coverage. The constellation will now offer enhanced tactical access to its premium SAR imagery products, enabling precise insights for disaster response, climate monitoring, urban planning, logistics, and national security. The imagery is analyzed by Space42's AI platform, GIQ, which delivers decision-grade geospatial intelligence for planning, operations, and risk response across government and enterprise.

With two satellites (Foresight-1 launched in August 2024 and -2 launched in January 2025) already in orbit, the addition of Foresight-3, -4, and -5

brings the constellation closer to its target, achieving constellation maturity in 2027. This expansion strengthens Space42's position in the fast-growing market for high-resolution, rapid-delivery EO data.

International Collaboration Driving Innovation:

The development of Foresight-3, -4, and -5 highlights the strength of distributed manufacturing and international collaboration. From production in Finland to AIT in the UAE, the program demonstrates how global partnership accelerates innovation and strengthens supply chain resilience.

This model positions the UAE as both a sovereign operator and a trusted partner in advancing EO and shows how cooperation with global leaders like ICEYE expands capabilities while enhancing national independence.

Building Sovereign Capability at Home:

The UAE's growing SpaceTech leadership and manufacturing base is enabled by domestic AIT capability, Emirati engineering and leadership, and collaboration with global partners, ensuring milestones and key activities are met on time and budget.

By embedding full AIT capabilities and vertically integrating satellite technology, Space42 and the UAE gain strategic agility: shaping timelines, missions, and system design. This level of capability, available to only a handful of nations, ensures the UAE can align its space assets with national and economic priorities, while cultivating the next generation of national talent.

Looking ahead, Space42 plans to further grow the constellation through 2027, securing global coverage and strengthening the UAE's position in the global space economy. About Space42:

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

