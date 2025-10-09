Fanable Gets $11.5M To Power The Future Of Pokémon & Collectibles $COLLECT Token Farming Goes Live Now

Fanable by Ethernal Labs, a Web3 marketplace for Pokémon, comic books, and digital collectibles, has successfully achieved $11.5 million in backing to accelerate growth and expand its ecosystem. Fanable – developed by Ethernal Labs – is backed by Michael Rubin (founder of Fanatics), Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless, Morningstar, and others.

Alongside this milestone, Fanable is partnering with the Collect Foundation to launch a point farming campaign for the upcoming $COLLECT token, bringing new utility and community engagement to the collectibles economy.

Fanable has quickly become a hub for collectors and enthusiasts, with the app reaching over 20,000 sales transactions, growing at a 100% monthly rate, and offering a seamless way to buy, sell, and trade both physical and digital collectibles. The capital will fuel platform development, global expansion, and the introduction of Web3-native features that deepen the connection between fans and their collections.

Building the World's Biggest Pokémon Ecosystem

The capital, in particular, is being used to fuel the growth of Fanable's Pokémon ecosystem. In partnership with Brinks, anyone across the world can buy, sell, trade, and collect the most desirable Pokémon and other collectible cards, with both crypto and fiat (credit cards). Mass availability via the Fanable iOS App Store and Google Play Store apps, or the Fanable web app, makes the platform ready for the fastest adoption record for any collectibles product to date.

The $COLLECT token is designed to unlock community-driven rewards, trading incentives, and future governance opportunities within the Fanable ecosystem. With point farming going live now, early participants can earn rewards that will play a central role in the Collect Foundation's upcoming token launch: points.fanable.io .

The point farming offers a fair, distributed opportunity to the community, offering far more stake in the ecosystem than even available to any VC. This is in line with the beliefs of the Web3 and collectibles communities.

The $11.5M raise reflects growing confidence in Fanable's vision to reimagine how fans engage with their favorite collectibles. By combining the nostalgia of Pokémon and trading cards with the innovation of blockchain, Fanable is pioneering the next chapter of fandom and digital ownership.

About Fanable

Fanable is a Web3 marketplace dedicated to Pokémon, comic books,v and collectibles, enabling users to buy, sell, and interact with their favorite items in both physical and digital form. By integrating blockchain technology, Fanable empowers collectors with authenticity, liquidity, and new forms of engagement through tokens and community-driven experiences.

About Collect Foundation

The Collect Foundation launches the $COLLECT community token and supports the development of the $COLLECT ecosystem, a community-focused asset designed to enhance utility, engagement, and governance across the collectibles economy.