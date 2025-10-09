Karnataka Govt Approves Paid Menstrual Leave For All Working Women. Check Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major step towards women's empowerment, the Karnataka cabinet approved one day of menstrual leave for women working across various sectors, the government said on Thursday, October 9.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his cabinet's decision in a post on X, saying,“Our Government stands committed to dignity and wellbeing at work.”

"Through the Menstrual Leave Policy 2025 , women employees across Karnataka will now receive one paid leave day every month - a step towards a more humane, understanding, and inclusive workplace," Siddaramaiah said.

Meanwhile, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the meeting,“The cabinet today approved at least one-day leave for working women in various sectors, right from garments to Information Technology.”

The cabinet also approved several major proposals across labour, infrastructure, urban development, education, social welfare, and tourism sectors.

It cleared the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which enhances financial assistance under six existing labour welfare schemes, including educational incentives for organised workers and their dependents.

In infrastructure development, the government approved the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 39 major bridges at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore in the first phase.

The Karnataka Cabinet also sanctioned the purchase of an Aerial Ladder Platform Vehicle capable of reaching 52-54 metres for the Fire and Emergency Services Department at an estimated cost of ₹16 crore to strengthen disaster response capabilities in high-rise buildings.

Under urban development, the cabinet approved the formation of Aurad City Municipal Council in Bidar district by upgrading the existing Aurad (B) Town Panchayat, which had a population of 19,849 as per the 2011 Census. The decision was taken under the provisions of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964.

Several projects under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) also received administrative approval, including the operation and maintenance of a 20 MLD Used Water Treatment Plant (UWTP) and 5 MLD Intermediate Sewage Pumping Stations (ISPS) at Nagasandra for five years at ₹26.02 crore.

In education, the cabinet approved the establishment of a new medical college at Kanakapura with autonomous status and an annual intake of 150 students. The project, estimated at ₹550 crore, will include college buildings, a 300-bed teaching hospital, hostels for boys and girls, staff quarters, and related facilities, with funding provided by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

In technical education, ₹70 crore was sanctioned for renovation of the CPC Polytechnic in Mysuru and construction of additional facilities, and ₹50 crore for upgrading Chintamani Polytechnic, including an auditorium and infrastructure improvements.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Special Assistance to State Capital Investment (SASCI) – Development of Iconic Tourist Destination scheme, the cabinet approved the first phase of an eco-tourism and cultural development project at the Devikarani Estate in Tataguni, Bengaluru district, at an estimated cost of ₹55.33 crore.

Other decisions included leasing civic amenity plots in Annigeri, Afzalpur, Navalgund, and Magadi to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Bhava , Bengaluru.

The cabinet also approved monetising and developing 3.285 acres of land at Derebail in Mangaluru as a Commercial Office Tech Park under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) Public-Private Partnership model.

Additionally, it granted nine acres of Gairan land in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district to B Shivananda Rural Vidyapeetha, Hodageri, at 10 per cent of the market value.

(With inputs from PTI)