Stocks Tank At Open
MENAFN- Baystreet
Canada's main stock index fumbled at the open on Thursday, as the materials and gold sector trudged out of the gate.
The TSX tumbled 95.53 points to begin Thursday at 30,406.46.
The Canadian dollar ducked 0.05 cents at 71.61 cents.
In corporate news, Hadrian Capital Partners is selling down an A$688 million ($454.1 million U.S.) stake in dual-listed Capstone Copper, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. Capstone stock eased 48 cents, or 3.5%, to $13.26.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange faded 4.95 points to 1,008.36.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were on the downside looking up in Thursday's first hour, as gold dulled in price 1.7%, materials were off 1.2%, and industrials declined 0.6%.
The three gainers proved to be health-care, up 1.9%, while energy gathered 0.6%, and telecoms progressed 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite pulled back from fresh all-time intraday highs on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index gave up 125.78 points to kick off Thursday at 46,476.
But Nvidia helped the 30-stock index restrict losses, rising more than 2% after CEO Jensen Huang told reporters computing demand has“gone up substantially” this year.
The much broader index lost 9.27 points to 6,744.45
The tech-heavy NASDAQ faded 36.58 points to 23,006.80.
Delta Air Lines shares rose $2.99, or 5.2% to $60.11, after the company issued strong guidance and posted third-quarter results that beat analyst expectations.
The airline earned an adjusted $1.71 per share on revenue of $15.2 billion. Analysts expected by LSEG expected a profit of $1.53 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion. Delta also issued fourth-quarter earnings guidance that exceeded estimates.
Investors will monitor morning remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a community bank conference, as well as speeches from other Fed officials such as Michelle Bowman and Mary Daly throughout the day.
These appearances come a day after the Fed released minutes for its most recent policy meeting showing divisions around what to do next with interest rates.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped, raising yields to 4.15% from Wednesday's 4.13%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices removed 30 cents to $62.25 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $33.40 to $4,037.10 U.S. an ounce.
