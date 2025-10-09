Professor of English, University of Surrey

Bran Nicol is interested in how contemporary culture reflects or shapes deeper social or political concerns. He writes about literature, film, television, and media culture more broadly.

He is the author of a wide range of scholarly articles and books, which include Stalking (2006), The Cambridge Introduction to Postmodern Fiction (2009), and The Private Eye: Detectives in the Movies (2013).

He is Professor of English Literature and Interim Pro-Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Surrey.

–present Professor of English, University of Surrey

