Kuwait Underlines Firm Commitment To Fight Human Trafficking


2025-10-09 03:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Thursday emphasized its "firm commitment" to clamp down on human trafficking and migrant smuggling, saying that rigid legislation was key to bring these efforts to fruition.
The fight against human trafficking encompasses efforts across "legislative, institutional and educational" fronts, Kuwaiti foreign ministry diplomatic attache Fawaz Qutb Al-Deen told a gathering of the Working Group on the Smuggling of Migrants in Vienna, organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.
He spoke of the Kuwaiti interior ministry's efforts to clamp down on human trafficking at home through intensifying preventive measures such as inspection campaigns in a bid to keep crime at bay, he underlined, citing a national strategy to fight human trafficking as part of the broader goal of protecting human rights.
The Kuwaiti diplomat went on to say that the fight against human trafficking was a collective effort that entails greater cooperation with regional and international bodies, which includes more knowledge exchange and frequent training courses to generate awareness about the pressing matter.
These efforts fall in line with Kuwait's "Vision 2035," a long-term development strategy that places much focus on the protection of human rights, added the diplomat, emphasizing that there would be no let-up in the fight against human traffickers. (end)
