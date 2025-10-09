403
EU To Launch New Electronic Entry/Exit System To Enhance Border Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced on Thursday that its new electronic Entry/Exit System (EES) will be launched on October 12, 2025, at the external borders of 29 European countries, to be introduced gradually during a six-month transition period before becoming fully operational on 10 April 2026.
EU Spokesman Markus Lammert said in a statement to reporters that "this represents an important step towards a more secure and efficient border management system in the European Union," stressing that the new system "will make travel to Europe faster, safer, and more transparent."
According to an EU statement, the new system has been designed specifically for non-EU nationals visiting Europe for short stays, including travelers holding Schengen visas or those exempted from visa requirements for up to 90 days within a 180 day period.
The EES will electronically register their entry and exit data and store facial images and fingerprints to ensure accurate identity verification and prevent the use of forged documents or mismatches.
The statement noted that the system will transform European border management by replacing the traditional passport stamping process with comprehensive electronic registration, which will help make border checks faster, more accurate, and more secure, while safeguarding travelersآ' fundamental rights.
It added that some European countries will further facilitate border procedures through automated systems, such as self-service kiosks, electronic gates, and even mobile applications for pre-enrolling data before arrival at border crossings.
Travelers with biometric passports will be able to enter their own data, check whether their details are already stored in the system, and then proceed directly to a border officer for final verification reducing waiting times and speeding up crossings.(end)
