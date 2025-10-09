'Debasement Trade' Fuels Rush To Bitcoin, Gold As Confidence In Fiat Currencies Erodes

A powerful wave of investor anxiety over mounting fiscal deficits and currency erosion is propelling both gold and Bitcoin to historic highs, as the so-called“debasement trade” gains momentum across global markets.

The shift marks a dramatic reallocation of capital from fiat currencies - particularly the US dollar - into scarce, non-sovereign assets perceived as safer stores of value.

At the heart of this narrative is Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, who has warned that the US economy is running on a“sugar high” of excessive fiscal stimulus and debt accumulation. Griffin's comments, echoing growing institutional unease, suggest that investors are increasingly questioning the long-term credibility of the dollar as inflation stays stubbornly above target and US debt surpasses $35 trillion.“Investors are de-risking from sovereign exposure and moving to hard assets - a classic debasement trade,” Griffin said, describing it as an“inflection point for global finance.”

The results are striking. Gold has surged past $3,900 an ounce, briefly touching $4,000, while Bitcoin has rocketed beyond $125,000, adding more than 50 per cent in 2025 alone. The US dollar index has tumbled by around 10 per cent year-to-date, its steepest six-month drop in half a century. The sell-off underscores waning confidence in fiat stability amid concerns that relentless deficit spending and geopolitical tensions could accelerate long-term de-dollarisation.

Market strategists say the trend is not confined to retail speculation but is increasingly driven by institutional capital flows. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted over $22 billion in inflows this year, according to data provider SoSoValue, cementing Bitcoin's transition from a speculative fringe asset to a mainstream macro hedge. Meanwhile, central banks have collectively added more than 1,200 tonnes of gold to reserves in the past year, marking the fastest pace of official sector accumulation since records began, according to the World Gold Council.

“The flight to non-sovereign assets is a rational response to fiscal erosion and negative real yields,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.“Investors are no longer seeking yield - they are seeking refuge.”

For gold miners and crypto platforms alike, the rewards have been immediate. Newmont, Barrick, and Agnico Eagle Mines have seen sharp gains in revenue projections as bullion prices climb, while Coinbase Global has reported record trading volumes and retail participation. Even institutional giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity are expanding digital asset offerings, launching Bitcoin ETFs and gold-backed exchange-traded products to meet surging demand.

But the same trend spells challenges for traditional banks and the US financial ecosystem. As deposits shift from dollar savings into alternative assets, large banks like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup risk a squeeze on liquidity and transaction revenue from dollar-denominated trade. The move also threatens America's long-standing“exorbitant privilege” - the ability to finance deficits cheaply due to global demand for its currency. A sustained erosion of that privilege could drive up US borrowing costs and weaken fiscal flexibility.

Analysts note that the debasement trade reflects a broader de-dollarisation trend gathering pace among emerging economies and political blocs. The BRICS alliance has intensified efforts to trade in local currencies, while sanctions on countries like Russia have prompted others to hedge against dollar exposure.

The dollar's share of global reserves has already fallen below 47 per cent in early 2025, down from 71 per cent two decades ago, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Historical precedent suggests such transitions can reshape global power structures. The shift from the British pound to the US dollar as the world's reserve currency took decades, driven by war, debt, and economic reordering. The current shift, by contrast, is accelerated by digitalisation and investor mobility, allowing wealth to move at unprecedented speed.

Bitcoin, in particular, embodies the digital dimension of this transition. With its fixed supply of 21 million coins, it offers an algorithmic scarcity that appeals to investors disillusioned by central bank policies of perpetual expansion. As institutional adoption grows, analysts such as deVere Group's Nigel Green believe Bitcoin could reach $150,000 before year-end and potentially $200,000 by late 2025, if current momentum persists.

Gold, too, is entering what some analysts call a“new supercycle”.

UBS forecasts the metal could test $4,200 by early 2026, buoyed by persistent inflation, political uncertainty, and continued central bank buying.“Gold has reclaimed its historical role as the ultimate hedge against fiscal indiscipline,” said Carsten Menke, head of next generation research at Julius Baer.

The growing symbiosis between gold and Bitcoin reflects a deeper redefinition of trust in global finance. Both assets now serve as antidotes to monetary debasement, appealing to vastly different demographics but united by the same fear - that fiat currencies are losing their long-term credibility. For many investors, the question is no longer whether to diversify, but how quickly.

Still, the transition carries systemic risks. A sharp contraction in dollar liquidity could trigger volatility in emerging markets and strain trade finance. Policymakers face the delicate task of balancing fiscal stimulus with monetary restraint to restore confidence. Some analysts warn that unless the US demonstrates credible fiscal discipline, the dollar could face a prolonged secular decline, with ripple effects across equities, bonds, and commodities.

For now, the momentum behind the debasement trade shows few signs of slowing. The market consensus is that gold and Bitcoin will remain twin pillars of protection against inflation, debt, and uncertainty - symbols of a new monetary era where faith in governments gives way to faith in scarcity.

As Ken Griffin succinctly put it:“We are witnessing a re-pricing of trust itself. Investors are voting with their capital - and they're voting against fiat.”