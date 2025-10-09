Dubai Set For A Grand Celebration With 'Dulha Dulhan Drama'

Dubai is set to host an entertainment extravaganza like no other as Dulha Dulhan Drama, India's first-ever luxury destination concert with a wedding theme, takes over the InterContinental Dubai Festival City on October 10 and 11.

Blending the grandeur of Indian weddings with the energy of live performances, the two-day spectacle will feature a dazzling lineup of Bollywood stars, international DJs, and live entertainers. Among the headliners are Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Karishma Tanna, Sophie Choudry, and Gurdeep Mehndi, joined by Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Rromeo, and a global DJ roster including DJ Shadow, DJ Danika, DJ Ganesh, DJ Yogii, and Olly Esse.

Conceptualised and produced by Expert for Events (Fodxpert), Dulha Dulhan Drama promises to turn Dubai into a festive wonderland - complete with sangeet-style shows, haldi-inspired beats, glamorous receptions, and exclusive afterparties. The event is marketed by MobiEventz and managed by 19AGH for PR, ensuring a world-class celebration where tradition meets modern entertainment.

Tickets are now available on Platinumlist and Disctix, with VIP experiences offering front-row access and celebrity meet-and-greets. Dulha Dulhan Drama marks a new chapter in destination entertainment, bringing the magic of Indian wedding celebrations to the luxurious heart of Dubai.