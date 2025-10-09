Qatar, Paraguay Review Trade And Investment Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, H E Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, who is currently visiting Qatar. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Paraguay, particularly in the fields of trade and investment. They also discussed ways to strengthen and develop cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries.