Dukhan Bank Posts Net Profit Of QR1.19Bn For Nine-Month Period, Up By 4.4%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30September 2025 and reported a net profit of QR1.19bn, representing a 4.4% growth compared to the same period of last year.

The Group delivered a strong financial performance during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting continued successful execution of its strategic initiatives and building on the strong momentum established previously. Group net profit increased by 4.4%, supported by a 9.9% rise in net banking income.

This growth in net banking income was driven by the Group's ongoing focus on revenue diversification and the strengthening of non-profit income streams. Additionally, despite challenging external conditions, prudent management of funding costs provided further support to the Group's net banking income.

Operational efficiency also remained a key strategic focus, with continued optimization efforts enhancing overall profitability. These results highlight the Group's resilience and its ability to sustain growth in an evolving operating environment.

The Group maintained its total asset base at QAR 118.1 billion as of September 2025, an increase of 1.2% compared to 30 September 2024. The asset mix comprised of financing assets, which stood at QAR 85.7 billion, representing 72.6% of total assets. This was complemented by investment securities amounting to QAR 22.4 billion, accounting for 19.0% of the total asset base.

During the period, the Bank maintained its financing portfolio, which currently stands at QAR 85.7 billion, up by 0.9% compared to the same period last year. This aligns with the Bank's strategic objective of steadily increasing its market presence, while ensuring disciplined and efficient capital allocation.

Reflecting the Group's strong credit risk discipline and proactive portfolio management, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved to 4.4% as of September 2025, compared to 4.7% in September 2024 and 4.6% in December 2024. In parallel, the Stage 3 coverage ratio rose to 74.5% (September 2024: 68.9%; December 2024: 73.1%), further underscoring the Group's robust approach to credit provisioning and risk mitigation.

On the funding side, the Group continued to strengthen and diversify its funding base by leveraging its long-standing client relationships and maintaining a balanced maturity profile. These efforts supported a healthy liquidity position, reflected in a regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio of 94.5%. Both the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) remained comfortably above regulatory thresholds throughout the period.

Total equity reached QR15.1bn, while the Group maintained a solid Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 18.9% (September 2024: 17.4%; December 2024: 17.3%), significantly above the minimum requirements set by the Qatar Central Bank and in line with Basel III standards, providing a strong foundation for sustainable growth.