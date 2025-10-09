USD/CHF Forecast Today 09/10: US Dollar Has Rallied Against
- The US dollar has rallied against the Swiss franc during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are now above the 0.80 level. This is a victory for the US dollar, and it's likely that we will continue to see this market try to build upon this momentum. If we do, then the 0.81 level above ends up being a major target, and if we can break above there, then it's likely that the market could go much higher. Ultimately, this is a market that has been negative for quite some time, but now we have broken above a significant uptrend line, and it's possible that we could see this market try to reverse the overall trend.
On the downside, the 0.79 level is support, and I think if we were to break down below there, then the market is likely to go looking to the 0.73 zero level, an area that offered support previously. With this being the case, I think you would probably see a major“risk off moment”, as the Swiss franc is considered to be a safety currency, and people may go running to it if things really start to fall apart.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
