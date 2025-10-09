Dot, NCA & GSMA Partner At IMC 2025 To Advance Telecom Policy, Research & Capacity Building
The partnership aims to strengthen India's Digital India vision by enhancing institutional capabilities, promoting regulatory best practices, and supporting the adoption of emerging technologies such as 5G, 6G, AI, IoT, and quantum communications.
The MoU sets a framework for joint research, training, and policy initiatives to drive digital inclusion, sustainability, and socio-economic development.
Both NCA and GSMA will jointly conduct workshops, knowledge-sharing programs, and international collaborations to build leadership and expertise in telecom regulation and innovation.
The collaboration is expected to bolster India's participation in global telecom policy forums and further its goals of self-reliance, digital innovation, and technology-driven growth.
(KNN Bureau)
