India Becomes 3Rd-Largest Solar Power Producer With 125 GW Capacity: Pralhad Joshi
Speaking at the curtain-raiser for the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, the minister emphasised the role of solar energy in meeting global climate goals.
“As per COP28 outcomes, we must triple the world's renewable energy to 11,000 GW by 2030, and solar power is the single greatest key to achieving this ambition,” he said.
The 8th ISA Assembly is scheduled from October 27 to 30 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Minister Joshi highlighted that India's solar progress reflects how national ambition can translate into tangible local impact.
Initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana have already enabled over 20 lakh households to benefit from rooftop solar power.
Originating from the shared vision of India and France, the ISA has evolved into a powerful global platform for clean energy, with membership now reaching 124 countries.
The alliance aims to unlock USD 1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 while reducing technology and financing costs, reinforcing India's leadership in the global renewable energy transition.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment