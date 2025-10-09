Investornewsbreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Secures Second Electronic Monitoring Contract In Virginia, Expanding U.S. Footprint
“Our reputation for providing reliable and high-quality electronic monitoring services was pivotal in securing the contract,” said SuperCom president and CEO Ordan Trabelsi in the press release.“This contract marks another strong achievement, building on our track record of securing numerous new electronic monitoring contracts in the United States and Europe. We are proud to have been chosen once again to support California's criminal justice system. Our long-standing relationships with county customers and law enforcement underscores their trust in our technology and services. As we move forward, we remain committed to fostering strong partnerships, driving technological advancements, and delivering top-tier solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the criminal justice system. With a focus on technology innovation and global expansion, SuperCom is well-positioned to help lead the electronic monitoring industry into the future.”
To view the full press release, visit
About SuperCom Ltd.
Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one, field-proven Radio Frequency Identification (“RFID”) and mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For additional information about this company, please visit
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at
