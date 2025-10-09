Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Featured In Networknewswire Editorial Highlighting Gold Producers Positioned For Market Leadership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) , a gold exploration and development company, announced its inclusion in a NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) editorial titled“As Investors Look for Safety, Gold Producers with Cash Flow Are Emerging as the Market's Next Leaders.” The feature discusses how record gold prices, a weakening U.S. dollar, and sustained central bank buying are driving investor demand for well-managed mining equities. ESGold is positioned to capitalize on these trends with full funding, permits secured, and near-term production targeted for 2026, offering both scale and upside potential in a tightening gold market.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

