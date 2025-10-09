Crown Prince Meets French Army Chief, Visits National Gendarmerie Intervention Group

Paris, October 9 (Petra)- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, in Paris on Thursday, met with Gen. Fabien Mandon, chief of staff of the French army.The meeting touched on ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in various military operational, training, and logistical fields, in service of mutual Jordanian-French interests.The Crown Prince, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, also visited the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group headquarters, and met with Commander Maj. Gen. Ghislain Réty to discuss ways to enhance cooperation.

