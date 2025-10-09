Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Rattles North Philippines City


2025-10-09 02:01:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A moderately strong earthquake today struck near a northern Philippine mountain city home to hundreds of thousands of people, forcing people out of buildings and shutting down schools, officials said.
Employees rushed out of office buildings in the city of 366,000 following the shallow quake which occurred at 10.30am, 10 days after a powerful quake killed more than 70 people in the central Philippines, residents said.
The government seismology office earlier put the magnitude at 4.8 and said it was "expecting damage", but subsequently lowered the figure to 4.4. The state seismology office said the epicentre was located in the town of Pugo, near

