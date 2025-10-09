403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Earthquake Rattles North Philippines City
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A moderately strong earthquake today struck near a northern Philippine mountain city home to hundreds of thousands of people, forcing people out of buildings and shutting down schools, officials said.
Employees rushed out of office buildings in the city of 366,000 following the shallow quake which occurred at 10.30am, 10 days after a powerful quake killed more than 70 people in the central Philippines, residents said.
The government seismology office earlier put the magnitude at 4.8 and said it was "expecting damage", but subsequently lowered the figure to 4.4. The state seismology office said the epicentre was located in the town of Pugo, near blade-->
Employees rushed out of office buildings in the city of 366,000 following the shallow quake which occurred at 10.30am, 10 days after a powerful quake killed more than 70 people in the central Philippines, residents said.
The government seismology office earlier put the magnitude at 4.8 and said it was "expecting damage", but subsequently lowered the figure to 4.4. The state seismology office said the epicentre was located in the town of Pugo, near blade-->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment