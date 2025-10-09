Moscow Affirms Support For Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
Moscow: Russia welcomed on Thursday the efforts made to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow supports the agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas as a first step toward a resolution in the Gaza Strip.
He added that Russia can only welcome the efforts made to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. All such efforts are appreciated, and they hope they will be followed by steps to implement the agreements.
Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of the peace plan, expressing gratitude to the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.
