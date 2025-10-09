WHO: 8.9M Children Vaccinated Against Measles In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has successfully completed the first phase of a nationwide measles vaccination campaign, with approximately 8.9 million children aged six months to ten years vaccinated across 17 provinces of Afghanistan.

In a statement, WHO said that together with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and in collaboration with the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (NEPI) in Afghanistan, it had successfully concluded the first phase of the nationwide campaign with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Approximately 8.9 million children aged six months to ten years were reached across 17 cold-climate provinces, the statement said.

The two-phase nationwide campaign has been designed to achieve at least 95 percent coverage among children aged six months to ten years, identify and vaccinate those missed in previous rounds, and strengthen routine immunisation services for long-term protection.

With the conclusion of the first phase, WHO, UNICEF and partners remain in close coordination with national health authorities to consolidate progress and prepare for the next phase, ensuring that no child is left behind.

“Measles is a deadly but preventable disease, and in a country like Afghanistan, where too many children are vulnerable, vaccination is a lifeline,” said WHO Representative in Afghanistan Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador.

“The successful completion of phase one of this nationwide campaign marks a vital step in protecting millions of children from illness, disability and death. We are deeply grateful to the tireless health workers, volunteers and partners who made this effort possible, often in the most challenging conditions. WHO remains firmly committed to supporting Afghanistan's health system to ensure that no child is left behind.”

“No child in Afghanistan should die from a disease we know how to prevent. Measles is not only a deadly disease but also a warning sign of gaps in immunisation coverage and health equity. Every outbreak reveals where children have been left behind,” said UNICEF Representative to Afghanistan Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale.

“The success of the first phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign is an important step forward, but now our focus must shift to closing immunity gaps and integrating this effort into routine immunisation. With stronger systems, equitable access and unwavering resolve, we can protect every child in Afghanistan from preventable diseases such as measles.”

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and a leading cause of vaccine-preventable deaths among children.

In 2024, more than 9,300 measles cases were reported. By August 2025, a further 8,500 cases had been registered. The number of outbreaks also increased, rising from 127 in 2023 to 430 in 2024.

Nearly 92 percent of cases occurred in children under ten years of age. Before the nationwide vaccination campaign, only 55 percent of children had received their first dose of the measles vaccine, and just 44 percent had received the second dose. These gaps in coverage left many children unprotected, allowing the disease to spread.

Afghanistan remains committed to eliminating measles. Vaccination efforts and high immunisation coverage are essential to achieving this goal, protecting communities, and preventing future outbreaks both within the country and across its borders.

