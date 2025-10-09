8 Arrested Over Illegally Hunting Rare Birds In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Eight individuals have been arrested over illegally hunting birds in western Herat province, the military said on Thursday.

In a statement, the press office of the 207 Al-Farouq Army Corps said forces from the 6th Battalion of the 9th Border Brigade detained the eight hunters in the Kalayarak area of Ghorian district.

According to the statement, the detainees were hunting rare and endangered birds when they were arrested by the corps forces. After preliminary investigations, they were handed over to the relevant authorities.

