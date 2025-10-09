Aishwarya Pissay Set To Become The First Asian And Indian Woman At Rallye Du Maroc

MENAFN - IANS) Fez (Morocco) Oct 9 (IANS) Fresh off her historic win at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, where she became the first woman from Asia and India to win her class in the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), Aishwarya Pissay is now gearing up for another landmark event.

The Indian driver is all set to take part in the 26th edition of the Rallye du Maroc, one of the world's most prestigious and challenging rally raids, which will run from October 10-17.

The 2025 edition of Rallye du Maroc will see competitors tackle a 2,299 km route between Fez and Erfoud, including 1,478 km of competitive special stages. The rally's entry list confirms a massive field of 229 FIA–FIM vehicles, comprising 107 FIA and 122 FIM entrants, with 120 championship riders from around the globe.

Aishwarya stands out once again, as the only woman from Asia and the first from India to take on this gruelling rally on two wheels. Her entry in the W2RC Rally2 – Women's category marks a continuation of her mission to redefine boundaries for women in motorsport and to pave the road toward Dakar 2027.

“After Portugal, my confidence and rhythm are high. Rallye du Maroc is one of the most demanding events on the W2RC calendar - it's where I can best prepare for Dakar. I'm here to learn, evolve, and push my limits once again,” said Aishwarya Pissay.

This year's Rallye du Maroc serves as the final round of the 2025 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, making it a critical event for all competitors. Known for its mix of dunes, rocky pistes, and navigation challenges through the Moroccan desert, it tests endurance, focus, and consistency - qualities Aishwarya has embodied throughout her career.