Arunachal: Joint Civil-Military Trek To Athupopu To Begin On Oct 12

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) In a major event that is likely to strengthen the civil-military camaraderie, a joint civil–military Trek to Athupopu is set to be flagged off on October 12, 2025, from Anini Military Garrison in Dibang Valley, spanning an ambitious 20 days across the breathtaking terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.

This unique expedition celebrates unity and adventure in the forward areas, fostering deeper civil–military integration and the spirit of collective faith.

Athupopu, nestled 3,500 meters high near the Indo-China border, is revered by the Idu Mishmi tribe as a sacred site - a mythical gateway for departed souls journeying to eternity.

The trek reflects the profound spiritual and cultural heritage of the region, amplifying the significance of outreach and harmony in India's remote borderlands.

By marching shoulder to shoulder, Indian Army soldiers and civilians personify“Soldiers as Citizens in Uniform”, building bridges of understanding and mutual respect.

"This enduring partnership stands as a testament to nation-building efforts and the resilient bonds that flourish between the Army and the people of Dibang Valley," said Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati.

Notably, Maliney is the last motorable village in Dibang Valley District, which is at a distance of about 200km from Roing, the district headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley.

There are lots of tales, mythological beliefs associated with the hills and places on the way to AthuPopu, which enthral anyone.

This will be the fourth edition of this joint civil-military trek expedition.

The last expedition took place in 2023.

“Glad that the third edition of the Joint civil-military religious and adventure trek to the revered religious site in Dibang Valley is being launched in the second week of September. Facilitated by the Dao Division, Spearcorps of the Indian Army, the trek is organised in collaboration with the district administration and tourism department, to strengthen civil-military bonhomie,” Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweeted in 2023.