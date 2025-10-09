Nopalcyber Wins Cybersecurity Solution Of The Year For Financial Services, Expanding Track Record Of Industry Recognition For Protecting High-Risk Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's managed security solutions honored by 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards for impact across financial, legal and other highly regulated industries

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NopalCyber , a leading global provider of managed extended detection and response and attack surface management solutions, today announced it has been named Cybersecurity Solution of the Year for Financial Services in the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards . NopalCyber's selection from thousands of global nominations highlights the company's ongoing commitment to protecting the most sensitive organizations, including those across financial, legal and other professional service sectors.

The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards program recognizes standout companies and products driving innovation in information security. This year's honorees represent the pinnacle of achievement in the industry, alongside distinguished leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Proofpoint and Sumo Logic. The recognition comes amid a wave of high-profile threats and intensifying regulatory scrutiny faced by organizations managing sensitive data.

“NopalCyber's mission has always been to simplify, strengthen and democratize security for organizations operating at the highest risk-whether in finance, law or other critical sectors,” says Varun Iravatham, CEO of NopalCyber.“We are honored by the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards' recognition, which validates our commitment to arming clients with proactive defense, real-time visibility and confidence no matter how the threat landscape shifts.”

The award builds on NopalCyber's growing momentum and recent honors, including the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for its Security-in-a-Box solution-recognized for enabling enterprise-grade managed protection and compliance automation for clients in financial, legal and other highly regulated industries. NopalCyber also recently earned its first ranking in Chambers and Partners' Global Crisis & Risk Management 2025 Guide , which ranks crisis response and risk advisory professional services providers in key markets worldwide.

NopalCyber keeps clients of all sizes one step ahead of attackers with tailored solutions that combine offensive and defensive services into a 360-degree cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights and compliance readiness. Its platform and services are trusted by banks, law firms, health care providers and other organizations with heightened risk profiles and evolving regulatory requirements.

NopalCyber, LLC makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable and reliable. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS) and advisory services fortify your offensive and defensive cybersecurity posture. AI-driven intelligence in its Nopal360° platform, NopalGo application and proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) enables clients to quantify, track and visualize a cybersecurity posture in real time. NopalCyber's offensive and defensive services and external threat analysis are tailored to each client's needs. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security available to organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit .

