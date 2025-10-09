HM Shah Instructs Security Forces To Foil Infiltration Attempts In J & K During Snowfall
New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday told top security officials to maintain heightened vigil in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that terrorists may attempt to exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.
Chairing a high-level security review of the Union Territory, the Home Minister said security forces must remain“fully prepared” to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi and J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat, CRPF DG GP Singh and BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary, among other senior officers from the centre and the Union territory.
“Reviewed the security of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lt. Governor and other senior officials. We are committed to cripple the terror ecosystem in J&K.
“Our security forces will continue to have full freedom to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region. Instructed to further intensify alertness and synergy to accelerate towards Modi Ji's vision of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,” the Home Minister said in a message on 'X'.
The Home Minister said that due to the efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network in Jammu and Kashmir has been almost crippled.
