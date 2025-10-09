NC Boys Academy To Host Annual Community Banquet: Celebrating Transformation And God's Work

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2025 3:05 am - The North Carolina Boys Academy's free annual banquet on October 11, 2025, celebrates God's transformative work.

The North Carolina Boys Academy (NCBA) is thrilled to announce its Annual Community Banquet, a free, inspirational evening celebrating the transformative work the Lord has accomplished within the ministry and in the lives of the young men it serves. The entire community is warmly invited to attend this special night of fellowship, testimonies, and appreciation on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

More Than a Meal: An Evening of Impact

The banquet is a special occasion for the community to witness firsthand the powerful, lasting impact NCBA has on at-risk young men and their families. This year's event is specifically designed to highlight the profound spiritual and personal growth fostered on campus. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of how the program successfully uses rigorous academic instruction, hands-on vocational training, and Christ-centered spiritual guidance to rebuild broken lives.

This is a prime opportunity for neighbors, long-time supporters, and anyone interested in the future of youth development to hear powerful stories and testimonies directly from the young men who are working hard to build brighter futures. Hear how they moved past life-controlling issues to embrace responsibility, character, and hope. Your presence serves as a great encouragement to the dedicated staff and, most importantly, the students themselves.

Event Details:

The event is free and open to the public.

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM: Gates open for campus tours. This is an excellent time to walk the grounds, see the facilities, and meet staff members.

6:00 PM: Program Begins.

Location: North Carolina Boys Academy, 6692 Valwood Road, Conover, NC 28613

About North Carolina Boys Academy:

The North Carolina Boys Academy is a Christ-centered residential boarding school that offers a second chance to young men struggling with life-controlling issues. NCBA provides a structured, therapeutic, and spiritual environment to instill character, develop responsibility, and build a foundation for success.