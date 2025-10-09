MEXC Concludes Race To Zero Event, Unlocking 1 BTC Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully concluded its "Race to Zero" event, attracting 134,349 registered users and unlocking a 1 BTC prize pool (valued at 122,194.64 USDT), reflecting strong community interest in the platform's innovative events.

The event featured a unique "Race to Zero " gameplay where participants competed to stop a countdown timer as close to zero as possible to earn points and climb the leaderboard. Over a thousand participants hit exactly 0:00 and earned the title of "Zero Hunters". The top-ranked participant receives 0.5 BTC, with ranks 2 to 100 sharing the remaining rewards.

Additionally, a total prize pool of 80,000 USDT was allocated for lucky draws throughout the competition, with individual prizes of up to 500 USDT. All rewards will be distributed within seven business days following the event's conclusion.

With Bitcoin continuously reaching new all-time highs recently, breaking through the $126,000 mark in early October, the market presented significant opportunities for traders. To help users capitalize on this bullish market, MEXC responded swiftly by offering a BTC prize pool. The "Race to Zero" event reflects MEXC's commitment to providing users with innovative participation opportunities and substantial rewards.

As a platform recognized for its fastest listing speed, extensive cryptocurrency selection, industry-leading liquidity, competitive low trading fees, and frequent zero-fee campaigns, MEXC continues to combine innovative reward mechanisms with core trading advantages. Through events like "Race to Zero," the platform provides users with enhanced trading experiences and diverse participation opportunities.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: ...