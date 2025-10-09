Smart Packaging And Electronic Patient Information Training Course: Gain Strategic Insight Into E-PIL And SMART Initiatives (ONLINE EVENT: Nov 3Rd - Nov 4Th, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding SMART technologies in healthcare presents key opportunities: enhancing patient outcomes, product delivery, and eco/cost efficiency. Early adopters will gain competitive advantages in leveraging e-PILs and e-leaflets, driving innovation and establishing industry leadership.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging and Electronic Patient Information Training Course (Nov 3rd - Nov 4th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Increased use of SMART technologies has become ever more prevalent in the delivery of healthcare solutions as well as in the electronic delivery of Patient Information (e-PIL) and leaflets (e-leaflets). These technologies have grown in importance providing patients and medical staff with product data, reminders, healthcare delivery and diagnostic tools.

Regulatory authorities now permit and indeed encourage the delivery by electronic mechanisms and connectivity with patients and sometimes healthcare providers, others will undoubtably follow suit. Organisations that prepare early will be able to actively leverage the benefits sooner; improvements in patient outcomes, product delivery efficiencies and eco/cost improvements. Indeed, these businesses will be seen as 'early adopters' and innovators that others will seek to follow.

This course will provide the attendees with an overview of the current technologies, the patient and societal benefits and some building blocks for the establishment and delivery of e-PIL and SMART strategic initiatives, providing insight as to where organisations may be most significantly impacted.

Benefits of attending



Explore SMART technologies - the current state of the art

Discuss connectivity - issues and opportunities

Understand what an e-PIL or e-leaflet could be....the art of the possible!

Learn what an e-Pil programme involves

Gain an understanding of programme establishment - where organisational changes may be required Realise the key elements of the human interface and the business benefits

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



Artwork management

Regulatory management

Global product marketing

Asset management

IT programme managers

Supply chain and operational leaders Any individuals interested in the SMART, e-PIL or e-leaflet opportunities in or around the Pharma industry e.g. other regulated industries such as agrochemicals etc.

Key Topics Covered:

SMART packaging solutions



Introduction to SMART packaging Definitions

The current trends in SMART technologies and solutions



Some of the newest technologies

Benefits Impacts

The SMART opportunities for your business



Patient outcomes Sales growth

e-PILS - introduction and definitions

The case for why we need e-PILs



Environment

Direct costs £/€/$ Internal efficiencies

Current global situation and activity



Global overview Example systems

Creating the data - 'one source of truth'

The future state - Digitised e-PILs



What does the future look like?



What is an e-PIL?



Presenting the e-PIL in multiple formats; digital and print What incremental benefits may exist; video, augmented reality, accessibility tools etc

Settting up a programme



Stakeholders

Resources Change management - key areas

Patient adherence



The cost of poor patient adherence Patient adherence - using SMART and e-PIL connectivity to create improvements consequences

Wrap up

Speakers:

Graham Howieson

G7 Consultants Ltd

Graham Howieson is a pharmaceutical business development consultant, inventor and entrepreneur. He is a highly experienced and competent leader, with an International pedigree covering UK, EU, USA and Asia. An industry pioneer with a forward thinking approach to design and the delivery of new innovative drug delivery and smart packaging solutions for over twenty five years. Worked extensively and exclusively within the pharmaceutical space with leading global enterprises such as: Glaxo Smith Kline, Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi . Building value by solving technical, engineering, regulatory, compliance and brand communication related issues. Working to fulfil a client brief, in terms of the budget, timeline, return on investment for commercial use.

Alongside he has acquired a range of specialist skills which encompass the development of new, emerging technologies to improve the delivery of clinical trials , areas of interest include: intellectual property, digital engagement, bespoke software, SaaS, automation, AI, machine learning, remote compliance monitoring, patient engagement/retention, omni-channel communication, wearables, video enablement tools, VR, hybrid and virtual (supply chain) modelling. The primary objective with all technological advances is to achieve process improvement and increased speed of delivery, aligned with a multi-sensory patient experience.

For more information about this training visit

