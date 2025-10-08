Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Rotating CEO Honored In Most Powerful Women Asia 2025 By Fortune

09.10.2025 / 04:20 CET/CEST

Kathy Yang among those setting Asia's agenda and shaping its future TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining a prestigious group identified for their innovative strategies and leadership in shaping Asia's business landscape, rotating CEO Kathy Yang of Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) has been recognized in Most Powerful Women Asia 2025 by Fortune.



Taking No 5 spot in a list of 100 women executives, the distinction for the 18-year veteran of the world's largest electronics manufacturer and technology solutions provider highlights Foxconn's sustainable leadership progress and recognizes the expertise Yang brings with her breadth of experience in global logistics, trade compliance and worldwide campus operation oversight. The rotating CEO is part of Foxconn's talent cultivation of a pool of leaders with proven expertise in both operational execution and organizational management. Yang, the first woman to assume the role, levels up the Group's corporate governance work and optimization of its business and management processes. "In an era of dramatic changes in the global supply chain, building resilient operations to serve world-class customers and leveraging technology to empower teams are keys to a company's continued growth and impact. This honor also speaks volumes about all our colleagues at Foxconn," said Yang. "We will continue to invest in talent, especially the next generation of women leaders, to collaborate toward a better future." "MPW Asia 2025 celebrates diversity – from the region's most powerful boardrooms to the arenas of culture, sport, and public life, our honorees are setting Asia's agenda and shaping its future," said Ms. Ang Khoon Fong, Fortune Asia CEO. "Together, they personify the depth, range, and creativity that define the Most Powerful and Influential Women in Asia today." The definitive list of leading women are transforming business across Asia's major financial, consumer, and technology centers, as well as the transport, aviation, industrial and energy sectors - where scale, digitalization, and supply‐chain resilience define competitive advantage. In compiling the list, Fortune editors evaluated company scale and health; career momentum; influence; innovation; and efforts to drive social impact. Among the honorees, from 14 Asian markets, Yang is one of 28 who hold global or regional roles at Fortune Global 500 companies. About Fortune here . About Foxconn here . Logo -



