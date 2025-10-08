Dr. Cory Goldberg Joins FORM Face + Body Plastic Surgery In Toronto

MENAFN - GetNews) Uniting precision surgery and longevity medicine to advance personalized patient outcomes.







Toronto, ON - October 8th, 2025 - Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Cory Goldberg is proud to announce his new role at FORM Face + Body , a leading Toronto-based practice founded by Dr. Ron Somogyi, with associates Dr. Waqqas Jalil, and Dr. Michael Brandt.

Dr. Goldberg brings more than two decades of surgical expertise and international leadership in longevity and healthspan medicine. His unique perspective, blending aesthetic artistry with precision medicine, will complement FORM's reputation for excellence in facial and body aesthetics.

“Joining FORM Face + Body is an opportunity to collaborate with some of Canada's finest surgeons. Their patient-first philosophy and innovative approach align seamlessly with my own vision. This move allows me to expand my practice in Toronto without disruption to the care my patients know and trust,” said Dr. Goldberg.

The FORM team also expressed enthusiasm for Dr. Goldberg's arrival.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cory to FORM,” said Dr. Ron Somogyi .“His surgical expertise and his forward-thinking work in longevity and wellness bring an exciting new dimension to our practice. Patients will benefit not only from his technical skill, but from his holistic vision of care.”

Patients can expect the same high standard of personalized, compassionate care. Dr. Goldberg's transition to FORM Face + Body will strengthen his ability to serve both new and existing patients, while also creating opportunities to integrate his work in longevity medicine with FORM's renowned surgical expertise.

About FORM Face + Body







FORM Face + Body is a Toronto plastic surgery practice founded by Dr. Ron Somogyi, Dr. Waqqas Jalil, and Dr. Michael Brandt. With a focus on natural results, safety, and innovation, FORM provides advanced facial, and body procedures in a state-of-the-art setting.

About Dr. Cory Goldberg

Dr. Cory Goldberg is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, longevity advocate, and international speaker. He has been recognized for integrating aesthetic transformation with healthspan medicine and continues to work with global partners advancing regenerative healthcare.

For more information about Dr. Goldberg's practice or his work in longevity medicine, visit or