GT Biopharma Inc


2025-10-08 03:16:16
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:21 AM EST - GT Biopharma Inc : Today announced that enrollment in the dose escalation cohorts of the Phase 1 trial, evaluating GTB-3650 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) CD33 expressing hematologic malignancies, is well on track. GT Biopharma Inc shares N are trading off $0.02 at $0.72.

Full Press Release:

