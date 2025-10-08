CYPFER Enters Global Policy Stage With United Nations

EINPresswire/ -- CYPFER , a global authority in cybersecurity, announces a strategic entry into international policy and advocacy through a new relationship with the United Nations. This milestone marks CYPFER’s expansion into public-sector education, insight delivery, and real-time intelligence sharing in support of nations and enterprises facing growing cyber threats.

As the world’s digital dependence deepens, the complexity and frequency of cybersecurity vulnerabilities affecting governance, critical infrastructure, and the protection of big data increases in lockstep. Recognizing this urgency, CYPFER has committed to participating in a series of UN-led initiatives through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026.

These engagements will include international roundtable discussions, high-level forums, and regional symposiums aimed at educating policymakers, enterprise leaders, and state officials on the ever-evolving landscape of cyber risk. The focus of these engagements will be evidence-based insights, real-time threat analysis, and proven frameworks for cybersecurity resilience.

“This moment is about more than cyber defense—it’s about cyber diplomacy,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “Our involvement with the United Nations is a reflection of our responsibility to not only protect business, but also empower governance with the knowledge and tools to uphold digital trust across borders.”

This announcement comes out of the United Nations General Assembly Week, a time when presidents, prime ministers, monarchs, and heads of state convene in New York to tackle the most pressing challenges of our time. Among those challenges is the silent war waged in cyberspace—where private citizens, government agencies, and national infrastructure remain vulnerable.

CYPFER will play a key role in offering clarity and practical strategies on how countries can strengthen their digital posture, safeguard their data, and ensure the integrity of their institutions in a time of global uncertainty.

With this new direction, CYPFER reaffirms its mission to create Cyber Certainty™—not just for companies and clients, but for communities and countries alike.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 200 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at ...