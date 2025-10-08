Eric Shawn Bradley Unveils Traumatized A Raw Exploration Of Generational Trauma And Healing In Black America

MENAFN - GetNews) Author and entrepreneur Eric Shawn Bradley announces the release of his powerful new book, Traumatized: Breaking the Silence on Mental Health in the Black Community, Can We Recover? . This courageous memoir blends raw personal testimony, social critique, and an urgent call to action, addressing the hidden costs of generational trauma in Black communities.







In Traumatized , Bradley sheds light on cycles of pain, silence, and systemic oppression. His story draws readers into the lived realities of the crack epidemic, the war on drugs, criminal justice struggles, and battles with addiction. Each chapter reveals the devastating toll of untreated PTSD while challenging the stigma surrounding mental health. Bradley emphasizes that true strength lies not in silent suffering, but in the courage to seek healing and change.

“While in prison, I realized my life's purpose,” Bradley explains.“I want people to know there is hope. With faith in God, all things are possible. We don't have to let crime and drugs define us, those paths only lead to destruction.”

Bradley's own journey is a testament to transformation. Once involved in international drug trafficking and burdened by multiple prison terms, he now stands as an author, entrepreneur, and college student pursuing a business degree. He is also forming a nonprofit organization to serve struggling communities and mentor at-risk teens.

This book is not only Bradley's story, but also a wider message to society: the need to acknowledge, confront, and heal from trauma. Readers will come away with a deeper understanding of resilience, responsibility, and the possibilities of redemption.

About the Author :

Eric Shawn Bradley has survived a life marked by crime, addiction, imprisonment, and even multiple attempts to end his life. Today, he is drug- and crime-free, studying business, and preparing to launch a nonprofit focused on community restoration. He is also the author of My Battles with Sickle Cell Disease .





