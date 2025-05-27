403
Attorney General Describes Appointing Shin Bet Chief as ‘Invalid’
Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has determined that the designation of Maj. Gen. David Zini as the head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency is "invalid and unlawful," according to a report by Israeli media on Monday.
Baharav-Miara highlighted that Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, whom she labeled as being “in a conflict of interest,” is barred from participating in the selection of a new Shin Bet chief.
Her legal opinion, issued through an official statement amidst growing controversy in Israel following Netanyahu’s declaration of Zini’s appointment, responds to allegations from critics accusing the prime minister of making a politically driven choice.
In her letter addressed directly to Netanyahu, Baharav-Miara stated that he is “deeply entangled in a serious conflict of interest regarding the appointment of the new Shin Bet chief” and that his actions “violated a Supreme Court decision, deliberately breaching binding legal directives.”
The conflict arises from the fact that the Shin Bet is currently conducting investigations into two cases connected to Netanyahu’s associates.
Consequently, the attorney general concluded that appointing Zini under these conditions is “invalid and unlawful.”
She further asserted, “In the future, the Prime Minister must refrain—directly or indirectly—from being involved in appointing the next Shin Bet chief or acting chief, at least until investigations into the relevant cases are concluded.”
To maintain the Shin Bet’s operational stability and ensure an appropriate selection process, Baharav-Miara proposed a legal remedy: shifting the appointment authority to another minister, who would then recommend a candidate to the government, the official body responsible for such decisions.
