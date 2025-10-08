The WASH Foundation And Sands Announce 2025 Drop By Drop Project Grant Recipients

MENAFN - 3BL) Published by Las Vegas Sands on October 7, 2025

October 8, 2025 /3BL/ - The WASH Foundation , a global leader in water, sanitation, hygiene, and education, and Sands have announced 2025 Drop by Drop Project grant recipients: the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) in Macao for support of its Green Shields mangrove restoration initiative and Conservation International (CI) Singapore for support of its Youth in Nature environmental education program.

The Drop by Drop Project is a collaboration between The WASH Foundation and Sands to invest in innovative water stewardship projects in Macao and Singapore. Since its inception in 2019, the program has supported local champions in advancing water conservation, ecosystem restoration, and community engagement programs.

Both USJ and CI Singapore are previous Drop by Drop Project grant recipients with a strong record of research, education, and community engagement. USJ has successfully led large-scale community mangrove restoration in Macao, while CI has advanced youth-led water conservation and environmental education through its 10 for Zero initiative in Singapore. Both organizations will build on their previous impact with the new 2025 grant projects that are already underway.

The University of Saint Joseph's Green Shields Project

USJ's Institute of Science and Environment is leading the Green Shields project, which focuses on restoring and protecting mangrove habitats in Macao. By leveraging mangroves as a nature-based solution, the initiative aims to strengthen natural defenses against flooding, improve water quality, and foster biodiversity. The project also includes community education and citizen science activities to empower Macao residents as environmental stewards.

Conservation International Singapore's Youth in Nature Program

CI Singapore's Youth in Nature program is designed to inspire and equip young people to become champions for water stewardship and biodiversity. Through immersive educational experiences and hands-on activities, such as responsible catch-and-release fishing, seafood heritage market tours, and fishball-making workshops, the program fosters a deeper appreciation for Singapore's natural resources and encourages responsible environmental action among youth, including at-risk youth within the community.

“The Drop by Drop Project demonstrates the power of partnership in advancing water stewardship and environmental sustainability,” said Steffani Fields, executive director at The WASH Foundation.“We are honored to support both the University of Saint Joseph and Conservation International Singapore as they lead innovative, community-driven initiatives that improve health and transform lives. These two organizations stand as pillars of global stewardship, protecting precious water resources while building a better future for people and planet alike.”

“Through The Drop by Drop Project, we empower innovative programs that protect natural ecosystems and educate about conservation practices in our communities, and these long-term partners have demonstrated they are leaders in both areas,” Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Sands, said.“We have been impressed with their accomplishments in previous Drop by Drop Project grant programs and are excited to see how these new initiatives will bring positive impact to Macao and Singapore.”

For more information on The Drop by Drop Project, please visit: dropbydrop/