CCC, AEM Sell Magnetic Amplifiers For V-22 Aircraft To U.S. Navy
Based in Kelowna, British Columbia, AEM is a leading Canadian designer and manufacturer of specialized avionics and audio systems for mission-critical aircraft operations. The company serves a global market, supplying components to major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing, Bell, Airbus Helicopters, and Sikorsky. Among its innovations, AEM produces magnetic amplifiers tailored for high-noise aircraft environments, including the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. These systems are designed to overcome extreme operational noise, delivering clear, powerful audio for crew and passenger communication.
The V-22 plays a critical role in the U.S. Navy's Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) operations. Its unique tiltrotor design allows it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter, while cruising at high speeds like a fixed-wing aircraft. This flexibility enables fast, long-range transport of personnel, equipment, and supplies directly to aircraft carriers, significantly improving logistical efficiency and mission readiness.
As Canada's foreign military sales agency, CCC is funded by the Government of Canada to enable companies like AEM to deliver made-in-Canada solutions to the U.S. Navy and other entities of U.S. DoD. In Fiscal Year 2025, the U.S. Navy was allocated approximately $175 billion for procurement of shipbuilding, aircraft acquisition, weapons systems, and modernization efforts. Through CCC's free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, Canadian businesses can access the expertise and support they need to succeed in the complex U.S. DoD procurement market. To learn more, contact the CCC team .
About CCC
CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government-to-government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada over USD$250,000.
