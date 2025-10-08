Exxonmobil Honored As Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Leader Of The Year At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 8, 2025/APO Group/ --

ExxonMobil took home the ESG Leader of the Year award at the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, in recognition of its contributions to education, workforce development and inclusive growth through the STEM Africa program. The initiative is creating new opportunities for students across the continent, reflecting the company's commitment to empowering the next generation of Africa's energy leaders.

Launched in 2024 by the ExxonMobil Foundation in partnership with Junior Achievement Africa, STEM Africa has already reached more than 3,000 students and educators across Nigeria, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique. The program delivers immersive training in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, equipping young Africans with the skills needed to thrive in the energy and technology sectors. In its first year, 96% of participating students expressed interest in pursuing STEM careers, underscoring the program's ability to inspire ambition and bridge educational gaps.

The initiative also trains local teachers to deliver modern, industry-relevant curricula, creating a multiplier effect that extends learning well beyond the classroom. Building on ExxonMobil's strong footprint across Africa, STEM Africa integrates community empowerment, environmental innovation and workforce readiness into the company's operations.

Beyond social investment, ExxonMobil continues to advance industry-leading operational standards across its African portfolio. The company is progressing deepwater developments offshore Nigeria and Angola, while spearheading frontier exploration in Namibia's Walvis Basin. In Mozambique, ExxonMobil is leading the landmark Rovuma LNG project, designed with integrated carbon-reduction measures and capacity-building programs for local engineers. Together, these initiatives highlight the potential of Africa's energy sector while creating tangible opportunities for local communities.

“ExxonMobil's impact extends far beyond production volumes: it's about empowering people and communities. Through the STEM Africa program, the company is building a skilled workforce that will drive Africa's future energy development, while ensuring inclusivity and opportunity remain at the heart of progress,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

As global energy markets evolve, ExxonMobil's leadership in education, innovation and environmental responsibility is setting a benchmark for corporate citizenship in Africa. The company's ESG framework emphasizes measurable outcomes – from expanding education access and local job creation to reducing operational emissions.

