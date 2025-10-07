PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Govt Head, Shares Nostalgic Pics From Day He First Became Gujarat CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared old pictures and recalled the moment he took oath as the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001. In a post on X, PM Modi said: "On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat's chief minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government."

On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been... twitter/21qoOAEC3E

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

"My gratitude to the people of India. Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all," he added.

The Prime Minister recalled that when he was about to take the oath as chief minister of Gujarat, his mother told him two things: never to take a bribe and always to work for the poor.

"When I took oath as Chief Minister, I remember my Mother telling me - I do not have much understanding of your work but I only seek two things. First, you will always work for the poor and second, you will never take a bribe. I also told people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and will be inspired by a vision to serve the very last person in the queue, " said PM Modi.

PM Modi said he will work harder towards the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

"I once again thank the people of India for their continuous trust and affection. To serve our beloved nation is the highest honour, a duty that fills me with gratitude and purpose. With the values of our Constitution as my constant guide, I will work even harder in the times to come to realise our collective dream of a Viksit Bharat, " he said on X.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the CM of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, succeeding Keshubhai Patel.

On 26 May 2014, Modi became the 14th Prime Minister of India, following a decisive victory by the BJP in Lok Sabha elections.