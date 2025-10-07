Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Palatial Hyderabad Bungalow [PHOTOS]

Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad home beautifully reflects his grounded personality - a serene blend of modern design, cozy family warmth, and artistic elegance in the heart of the City of Nizams

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, celebrated for his intense performances in Arjun Reddy and other films, resides in a beautiful home in Hyderabad-the City of Nizams. The actor shares this space with his parents, younger brother Anand Deverakonda, and their adorable husky.

The Deverakonda family's home exudes warmth and togetherness. Both Vijay and Anand often post glimpses of their home on Instagram, offering fans a peek into their grounded yet stylish lifestyle.

The house opens with a welcoming patio that seamlessly connects to the spacious living area. The exterior, painted in soft white tones, sets a tranquil and breezy mood-perfectly matching the calm vibe within.

One of the highlights of the bungalow is the bright, airy living room. Large French windows allow abundant sunlight to pour in, making the space feel open and refreshing. The interiors feature soothing white tones complemented by handpicked artworks, including a remarkable portrait of Vijay from Arjun Reddy.

The terrace lounge stands out as a serene retreat. Decorated in neutral shades with wooden flooring, this space is ideal for unwinding or hosting casual get-togethers. Vijay often spends quiet moments here, enjoying the calm cityscape with his pets.

Adding to the home's charm is a stylish bar zone, featuring a grey-and-white palette illuminated by golden lighting. With sleek bar stools and minimal design, it doubles up as a cozy spot for relaxation or creative work sessions.

Every corner of the home radiates a sense of calm and order. The interiors embrace soft textures, muted hues, and clean lines, creating a peaceful, clutter-free environment that perfectly mirrors Vijay's composed personality.

A particularly stunning feature is the floor-to-ceiling glass wall that opens up to breathtaking views of Hyderabad's skyline. This corner of the house is ideal for reflection, relaxation, or simply soaking in the beauty of the city.

Vijay's Hyderabad residence reflects his down-to-earth nature and balanced lifestyle. Despite being one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema, his home resonates with simplicity, comfort, and understated luxury.

From expansive outdoor spaces to thoughtfully designed interiors, the actor's bungalow is a perfect blend of modern luxury and serene charm-a true reflection of his refined taste and love for peaceful living.