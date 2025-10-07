PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Enjoying Italian Sun, Food And More

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria seems to be going all-in with her rumoured relationship with Veer Pahariya. The diva recently took to Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek into their romantic Italian vacation. Tara shared a string of pictures, showing her soaking in the scenic beauty of Italy while also indulging in local food, taking boat rides, enjoyingmusic, and much more them, Veer Pahariya made sure to make an entrance, and with style!

While one of the pictures shows Veer reaching out to Tara as he looks back towards the camera, the other frame captures a close-up of his side profile seated inside the car.

Other pictures included solo snaps of the 'Apurva' actor.

Suggesting that the pictures were from her summer vacation to Italy, Tara simply captioned the post with multiple emojis comes as a rare social media update by the actor about her personal life. Tara and Veer have been stirring headlines lately over their hush-hush romance, with many convinced that the two are dating. While Tara and Veer have been spotted together multiple times, they continue to tease fans with interesting insights in August, Tara Sutaria shared Ganesh Chaturthi greetings on Instagram with a string of pictures of herself dressed in a traditional ensemble, pairing them with one that featured the 'Sky Force' actor.

In the picture, the two could be seen posing together for the camera, exuding an adorable charm and chemistry. "Devotion, faith and celebration..Ganpati Bappa Morya," Tara wrote in the caption actress looked regal and stunning in the heavily embroidered white saree, which she paired with traditional jewellery and flowers in her hair. On the other hand, Veer was seen twinning with Tara, both dressed in white outfits and Veer made a joint appearance at the India Couture Week 2025, where the 'Marjaavan' star surprised everyone by sending a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya, who was seen sitting in the audience.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)