Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sampo Plc's Share Buybacks 6 October 2025


2025-10-07 01:30:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 7 October 2025 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks 6 October 2025

On 6 October 2025, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code)
10,626 9.67 AQEU
116,068 9.67 CEUX
29,155 9.67 TQEX
155,420 9.67 XHEL
TOTAL 311,269 9.67

* rounded to two decimals

On 6 August 2025, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 200 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 August 2025, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 14,623,827 Sampo A shares representing 0.54 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_06_10_2025

MENAFN07102025004107003653ID1110159532

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search