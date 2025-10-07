Sunny Deol Celebrates 30 Years Of 'Lord Bob' In Hindi Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) As his brother Bobby Deol clocked thirty years in Hindi cinema, his superstar brother Sunny Deol celebrated 'Lord Bob'.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring Bobby's maiden Hindi film“Barsaat”, which released in 1995. The clip also featured some of the songs picturised on Bobby and actress Twinkle Khanna from the film.

“Lord Bob 30 Years,” Sunny captioned the video.

Bobby took to the comment section and replied to Sunny with a few heart emojis.

Sunny's“Gadar” co-star Ameesha Patel wrote:“The OG stallion. Congrats n 30 years more to come (sic).”

Barsaat was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It followed the story of Badal, a naive village boy, and Tina, a wealthy city girl, who fall in love at college. Their romance is challenged by Tina's greedy stepfather, Dinesh Oberoi, who schemes to take her inheritance.

After Barsaat, Bobby was seen in films such as“Gupt: The Hidden Truth”,“Kareeb”,“Soldier”,“Badal”,“Hum To Mohabbat Karega”,“Bichhoo”,“Ajnabee”,“Humraaz” and“Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” to name a few. This was followed by a career downturn.

However, he did taste a bit of success with his work in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Housefull 4.

But it was recently, when he made a roaring comeback with Class of '83, Aashram, Animal, Love Hostel and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The actor on October 6 celebrated his three decade long journey on social media and said that he is just getting started.

Bobby, who is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra, wrote:“30 years of many emotions on and off screen ... all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns and I'm just getting started!”

Looking forward, he has a slew of releases such as the Alia Bhatt-starrer“Alpha”. It also stars Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail,“Alpha” is set to hit theatres during the big Christmas holiday weekend in 2025.

The film marks the seventh installment in Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe, which began with the“Tiger” series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

He also has the political action thriller film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.