Scottish Rite For Children Ranked No. 1 For Pediatric Orthopedic Care By U.S. News & World Report

Dallas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report ranked No. 1 in the nation for pediatric orthopedic care in its 2025-2026“Best Children's Hospitals for Orthopedics” category.

For 17 consecutive years, U.S. News has recognized Scottish Rite for Children as one of the best pediatric orthopedic hospitals in collaboration with Children's Medical Center Dallas and UT Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW).

“This year's return to the top spot is an incredible testament to the dedication of every member of our team,” said Scottish Rite for Children President and CEO Robert L. Walker.“At the heart of this achievement is our commitment to children and their families, ensuring they receive the highest level of care.”

Rankings from U.S. News are determined in partnership with a research and consulting firm that analyzes data from 118 children's hospitals across 15 specialties and surveys thousands of pediatric specialists. Outperforming its competitors, Scottish Rite earned a“Best” designation by excelling across four key areas, including clinical outcomes, quality, health care delivery and expert opinion among pediatric experts.

“Achieving this ranking is a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact our multidisciplinary experts have on children and their families,” said Chief of Staff Daniel J. Sucato, M.D., M.S.“Equally important, we remain dedicated to putting children first - making certain that every patient gets the highest level of care the world has to offer. No one does it better!”

Scottish Rite is recognized nationally for its clinical expertise, research and teaching. The institution trains future pediatric orthopedic surgeons through the Dorothy & Bryant Edwards Fellowship in Orthopedics and Scoliosis - the world's largest pediatric orthopedic fellowship. Scottish Rite physicians write and edit Tachdjian's Pediatric Orthopaedics, the textbook used by pediatric orthopedic practitioners worldwide. Scottish Rite's 20 pediatric orthopedic surgeons publish research and hold faculty appointments in the orthopaedic surgical division at UTSW.

Building on its academic leadership, Scottish Rite researchers have achieved landmark breakthroughs - from discovering genes linked to adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, clubfoot and lupus to developing medical devices that have resulted in more than 190 patents.

“Because we are child-centered, we are committed to delivering world-class education and conducting leading-edge research to advance clinical outcomes for patients today and tomorrow,” Sucato added.

U.S. News rankings are designed to guide parents and caregivers seeking the best possible treatment for children with complex conditions.

About Scottish Rite for Children

Scottish Rite for Children has been dedicated to giving children back their childhood for more than a century. The institution is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, such as scoliosis, clubfoot, hand differences, hip disorders, limb lengthening and reconstruction, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia. The organization conducts innovative research and provides high-level education opportunities for medical professionals around the world. Scottish Rite operates two campuses, including a hospital in Dallas, Texas, and an ambulatory surgery center in Frisco, Texas, and is known for being a bright, child-friendly place that does not look or feel like a health care institution. Patients receive treatment regardless of their family's ability to pay. For more information about services available at the Dallas or Frisco campuses, volunteering or donating, visit scottishriteforchildren.

