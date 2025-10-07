Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Foreign Heavy Trucks Effective November 1

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on medium and heavy-duty trucks imported into the United States, effective November 1, 2025. The information was shared by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, as part of his continued push to strengthen American manufacturing and protect domestic industries.

Trump said,“Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%.”

The decision has been pushed back from October. Earlier, he stated that the decision aimed to protect American truck manufacturers from what he described as "unfair outside competition." "In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all 'Heavy (Big!) Trucks' made in other parts of the World," Trump said in a previous post on Truth Social.

He added that the move would help major American truck companies such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, and Mack Trucks.

"Therefore, our Great Large Truck Company Manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks, and others, will be protected from the onslaught of outside interruptions. We need our Truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!" Trump said.

This move aims to protect American truck manufacturers from foreign competition and is part of Trump's broader protectionist trade agenda.

The move to impose 25% tariff will affect delivery trucks, garbage trucks, public utility trucks, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, semi-trucks, and other heavy-duty vocational vehicles.

Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland are the top five countries exporting trucks to the US. The tariff could disrupt trade and impact companies like Stellantis, which produces heavy-duty Ram trucks and commercial vans in Mexico.

Under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, medium and heavy-duty trucks move tariff-free if at least 64% of a heavy truck's value originates in North America.

The move is part of Trump's protectionist trade agenda, which aims to promote domestic production and shield US manufacturers from foreign competition.

Some industry groups, like the Coalition for a Prosperous America, welcome the move as a win for American workers and manufacturers.

Others, like the US Chamber of Commerce, have urged caution, citing potential negative impacts on trade and the economy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)